Tony Khan announces ex-WWE name’s signing during AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has announced the signing of a former WWE writer during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

He took to X to reveal the signing of Jennifer Pepperman. She is known for contributing to soap operas such as One Life To Live and As the World Turns. A recent report from Sports Illustrated revealed that Pepperman was joining as Vice President of Content Development. The 55-year-old will work alongside Tony Khan in producing content and crafting storylines for the promotion.

Pepperman worked as a writer and producer for WWE Smackdown since 2017. She exited the Stamford-based promotion earlier in February 2024.

According to journalist Dave Meltzer, people in WWE were under the impression that Pepperman becoming All Elite may be connected to the imminent debut of Mercedes Mone in the promotion.

Taking to X, Tony Khan officially announced the addition of the Daytime Emmy Award winner to All Elite Wrestling.

"Welcome to @AEW to our All Elite Vice President of Content @JenPepperman! We're excited to have her in @AEW! It's been a very exciting first day for her, here tonight live on @TBSNetwork! Thank you all watching #AEWDynamite on TBS right now!" tweeted Khan.

Check out the tweet below:

It remains to be seen how Pepperman's input will shape the promotion's product in the future.

