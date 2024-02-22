High-profile name who left WWE last week signs with AEW - Reports

AEW has reportedly recruited a former high-profile WWE employee and major creative name in a significant role recently.

Three-time Daytime Emmy Award Jennifer Pepperman has supposedly joined All Elite Wrestling. The writer and executive is known for her work in television soap operas such as One Life To Live and As the World Turns.

Jennifer Pepperman had served as a producer and as a writer for WWE Smackdown since 2017. The 55-year-old departed from the Stamford-based promotion earlier in the month, and received well-wishes from the likes of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

It was reported by Sports Illustrated that Pepperman will join AEW as the Vice President of Content Development. Pepperman is expected to work with Tony Khan in producing content, as per a recent statement from the CEO of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Furthermore, Dave Meltzer stated in a post on X/Twitter that some people in WWE believed that Pepperman was headed to AEW due to her close relationship with Mercedes Mone. Fans anticipate that the former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion will reveal herself to be All Elite in the upcoming special episode of Dynamite dubbed Big Business on March 13, 2024 at the TD Garden.

"Sports Illustrated noted Jennifer Pepperman hired by AEW as a writer. She just quit WWE last week and those in WWE believed she was AEW bound because she's very close with Mercedes Mone," Meltzer wrote.

It remains to be seen how Pepperman's addition to the creative team of AEW influences their on-screen product.

