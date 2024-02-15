Major name leaves WWE after over six years; Adam Pearce reacts

A major name has left WWE after working with the company for over six years. Adam Pearce also reacted to the departure with a heartfelt message on social media.

The name in question is Jennifer Pepperman, who was a Senior Writer and Producer for WWE. Pepperman has been a part of the promotion since April 2017, before which she worked as a Producer and Director for several soap operas. According to PWInisder, the veteran was not released from her contract, and it was her own decision to part ways.

Adam Pearce also sent out a heartfelt message on social media, being the first to acknowledge Jennifer Pepperman's departure.

"Shout out to @JenPepperman. I have always appreciated your creativity, passion, and the countless time you’ve given to help me and others backstage over the years. I’ll miss your energy, but I know you’ll be great wherever you may roam. My gratitude forever!!!"

Expand Tweet

Multiple other names have left WWE since the start of the year

The news of Jennifer Pepperman's departure from the global juggernaut has come just a day after it was revealed that Matt Camp had been released from his contract. Camp was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over four years, during which he hosted The Bump, along with appearing on other programs such as RAW Talk, SmackDown LowDown, and kickoff shows of various premium live events.

Expand Tweet

Earlier this month, NXT star Amari Miller also left WWE. She revealed in a post on social media that her current contract had run its course, and neither of the two parties offered an extension. Amari made her debut in 2021 and was a familiar face on NXT and NXT Level-Up.

There were also quite a few releases last year after WWE's merger with UFC was made official. Prominent names such as Shelton Benjamin, Dolph Ziggler, and Mustafa Ali left the company during that time. The stars' non-compete is already over, and most of them have moved on in their pro wrestling career and are making waves on the Independent circuit and in different promotions around the world.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE