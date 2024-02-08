WWE Superstar released by the company after three years, sends out emotional statement

A WWE Superstar, who has been released by the company after being under contract for three years, recently shared an emotional message online.

The superstar in question is Amari Miller. Miller is mostly known for her work on NXT. After making her debut in 2021, Miller competed in a handful of matches on NXT TV against the likes of Mercedes Martinez, Gigi Dolin, and Kay Lee Ray, now known as Alba Fyre, on the main roster.

In 2023, Miller has mostly competed on NXT LVL Up. Earlier that year, she teamed up with Elektra Lopez and competed against Valentina Feroz and Jaida Parker.

Taking to her Instagram story, Miller confirmed her WWE departure, as she opted not to re-sign a new contract. She sent out a heartfelt statement expressing her gratitude.

"Pickup up my Crown and going into my next chapter. So today, WWE and i have parted ways, neither one of us decided to resign another contract so my 3 years are up. I am beyond grateful of what they have given me and taught me but my journey there has come to an end, when a door closes one door opens! Will i keep wrestling who knows, will i lace up my boots again in the future possibly. I got to experience a lifestyle that most ppl dream of and i will NEVER take it back!! On to the next chapter of my life! Thank you Coaches, WWE, and the fans who actually supported me and not the fans were bullshi**ers wishing me bad during my career lol. Much love! CAMRON CLAY FKA AMARI MILLER," wrote Miller.

Amari Miller recently offered to train with Liv Morgan after her WWE return

Amari Miller recently took to social media to send a message to Liv Morgan. The 29-year-old star returned at the Women's Royal Rumble, entering the match at #30.

Taking to Twitter/X, Miller offered to train alongside Morgan. She wrote:

"I heard @YaOnlyLivvOnce needs a training partner, Girl, say less! LFG Difference between good and great is right now,"

It remains to be seen what's next in store for Amari Miller and if she plans on signing with another professional wrestling company. She could also enter the independent wrestling circuit.

Sportskeeda sends its best wishes to Camron Clay, fka Amari Miller.

