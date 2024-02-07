"Difference between good and great is right now" - WWE star offers to train with Liv Morgan

A WWE star who currently performs on NXT has offered to train with Liv Morgan.

The star in question is Amari Miller. During the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Morgan made her return and entered the Rumble at #30. She was eliminated by Bayley, who has chosen IYO SKY as her opponent for WrestleMania XL. Morgan has now shifted her focus towards Rhea Ripley, who attacked the former SmackDown Women's Champion to write her off TV.

Taking to Twitter/X, Miller offered to train with Morgan and sent a message of encouragement to the 29-year-old star:

"I heard @YaOnlyLivvOnce needs a training partner, Girl, say less! LFG Difference between good and great is right now," wrote Miller.

Liv Morgan warned Zoey Stark ahead of next week's Monday Night RAW

Liv Morgan is currently in contention to possibly challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

On next week's episode of RAW, she will face Zoey Stark in a singles match and the winner will qualify for the Elimination Chamber later this month. The namesake premium live event will take place in Australia on February 24, 2024.

Taking to Twitter/X, Morgan warned Stark ahead of their singles match on next week's RAW. She wrote:

"The first thing I actually said was that I think you’re pretty amazing. I didn’t brush you off for a single second..I see you. However, kindly & respectfully, #EliminationChamber is kinda my thing and I’ve got imperative business to take care of," wrote Morgan.

The winner of the Elimination Chamber Match will challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. That being said, Ripley could defend her title against Nia Jax. On RAW, Jax once again brutally attacked the champion and made a statement.

Do you want to see Liv Morgan challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comment section below.

