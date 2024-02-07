"Didn’t brush you off for a single second" - Liv Morgan puts WWE Superstar on notice ahead of a major match

Liv Morgan has taken to Twitter/X to send a message to Zoey Stark ahead of their clash on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

Morgan and Stark will face off in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The winner will join five other women in Australia at the upcoming namesake Premium Live Event. Eventually, the winner of the Elimination Chamber Match will get a shot at the Women's World Championship held by Rhea Ripley.

Taking to Twitter/X, Morgan responded to a bold message sent out by Stark. The former SmackDown Women's Champion claimed that she didn't "brush off" her upcoming opponent for a single second but is confident of booking her place at Elimination Chamber.

"The first thing I actually said was that I think you’re pretty amazing. I didn’t brush you off for a single second..I see you. However, kindly & respectfully, #EliminationChamber is kinda my thing and I’ve got imperative business to take care of," wrote Morgan.

Check out Morgan's tweet:

Liv Morgan opened up about her WWE goals for 2024

Liv Morgan recently opened up about her goals for 2024. The 29-year-old returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Speaking in an interview with Denise Salcedo, Morgan stated that she wanted to be successful across professional wrestling, her personal life, acting, and other aspects of life. Morgan said:

"Honestly, not that I don't have any specific goals, but I just want to give myself the opportunity to be as good as I can be and that's like across the board. In work, in my personal life, whether it's acting, wrestling, ShopLiveMore, my soaps and candles. I just wanna give myself the opportunity just to see what I can do and just to let myself be great and get out of my way."

Morgan will aim to dethrone Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL and become the new Women's World Championship. However, she has a long road ahead of herself.

What are your thoughts on Liv Morgan possibly winning the Women's World Title? Sound off in the comments section below.

