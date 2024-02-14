Popular WWE personality reportedly released after over four years

WWE is heading to Perth for Elimination Chamber 2024 before WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, a new report broke out regarding the shocking release of a popular personality who spent over four years with the promotion.

In September 2019, Matt Camp was signed with WWE as an on-air talent. Camp was mainly seen on the promotion's digital shows like RAW Talk and SmackDown LowDown. He was often seen with Megan Morant as the host of WWE's The Bump, which airs every Wednesday on YouTube as a weekly series.

According to PWInsider, Matt Camp is officially done with the company after over four years. The report also states that the release came as a shock, and no real explanation has been provided on why Camp was released out of the blue:

"The reaction to Camp's release has been something of a shock among a number of people in the company we spoke with over the last several days as PWInsider.com worked to confirm the story. There's been no real explanation as to why he was cut and the company hasn't made any statements internally, we are told."

Camp was an integral part of the promotion's digital media team over the past few years and was always present to host The Bump. The company has provided no further detail or referenced his departure, which reportedly took place last week.

R-Truth was once seen joking around with Matt Camp ahead of WWE's The Bump

Last year, R-Truth returned at WWE Survivor Series 2023 and joined Monday Night RAW. Truth's only goal after returning was to become a member of The Judgment Day.

In the coming weeks, Truth interacted with every member of the faction and somehow convinced himself that he was in the group. Moreover, fans enjoyed his segments with the heinous stable on the red brand.

Last year, he appeared on an episode of The Bump by entering Matt Camp's credential. Later, he interacted with Main Event Jey Uso and spoke about his return and The Judgment Day.

It will be interesting to see who replaces Camp on the upcoming episode of The Bump.

