Who is Megan Morant? All you need to know about the WWE star

Megan Morant is one of the new names on the WWE main roster. Real name Megan O'Brien, she is currently a backstage interviewer with WWE and works for the blue brand.

Morant was born in Chicago, Illinois. She studied and graduated from Northwestern University. During the early years of her career, she worked as a digital correspondent for the BIG EAST Conference in college sports. She also was a broadcaster with the Cape Cod Baseball League.

Megan Morant later worked for the New England Patriots. She hosted the team's sports talk show on Patriots.com and also worked in multiple broadcasting roles. Morant also provided coverage during Super Bowls LVI and LVII and appeared weekly on CBS Sports Network’s pregame shows.

She started her WWE career as a backstage reporter. In 2023, she was a key figure for Raw Talk and The SmackDown LowDown.

Megan Morant donated her kidney to a person in need

Megan Morant recently committed one of the greatest deeds a human could ever do. The SmackDown interviewer donated her kidney to a former co-worker in need. The WWE Universe could not be happier at this help towards society done by Morant.

Morant had first decided to donate a kidney back in November 2022, when WWE creative team employee Michael Kirshenbaum needed a transplant. Unfortunately, she wasn't a match for Kirshenbaum. However, luck worked her way, and half a year later, a former employee of the New England Patriots organization also needed a kidney.

The SmackDown employee revealed that she successfully donated her kidney this week in Boston, Massachusetts. While she doesn't exactly know who her kidney has been donated to, Morant claimed she was happy that her donation will change someone's life. The person who is going to receive Morant's donation was suffering from kidney failure and needed an urgent transplant.

Along with being a media and entertainment company, WWE is also known for its noble gestures in society. The company works alongside the Make-A-Wish Foundation and has granted numerous wishes. They also support breast cancer movements. While this may or may not bring goodwill to the company, it may allow Megan Morant to be involved in charity and outreach programs.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes