Why is 28-year-old WWE star donating her kidney? Know if it will affect her career or not

Multiple WWE stars go above and beyond to make sure they can be their best self, one of those is 28-year-old Megan Morant. It was recently shared that she donated her kidney for the sake of helping others.

Megan Morant revealed that she donated her kidney as it was something she always wanted to do, it also helped her former boss' wife to advance in the National Kidney Registry's joint donor program. In an Instagram post, the WWE star expressed that she was supposed to donate her kidney back in November to her friend, Michael Kirshenbaum, but they were not a match.

Months later, the wife of her former boss from the Patriots, Margrette, experienced kidney failure, but they were not a match again. Still, the 28-year-old decided to donate her kidney to somebody else.

Megan has recently undergone surgery and is waiting for Margrette to receive her kidneys. Fortunately, she has begun walking around the hospital and is feeling good. Due to the procedure, it should be understandable that it might take some time before Morant returns to WWE.

Who is Megan Morant, and what does she do in WWE?

Megan Morant has an impressive resume prior to joining the wrestling industry

Megan O'Brien/Connolly joined the Stamford-based promotion in April 2021 and has worked as part of RAW Talk, The SmackDown Lowdown, and special editions of The Bump.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois, and will turn 29 on July 21, 2023. She graduated from Northwestern University. Morant previously worked with the New England Patriots and appeared weekly on CBS Sports Network's pregame shows.

Before working with the aforementioned NFL team, she was a digital correspondent for the BIG EAST Conference and a Cape Cod Baseball League broadcaster.

When not working as a journalist in professional wrestling, she remained active by joining marathons. She got married in September 2021.

Why did Megan Morant join WWE?

As mentioned above, Megan was already making good progress in her career as a journalist in the NFL, specifically with the New England Patriots.

When she initially joined the company, the 28-year-old revealed that the promotion set the standard in global entertainment. She stated that she chose the industry due to its passion for fans and for entertaining and connecting with people.

Many will benefit from what Megan Morant has done, and it's fortunate that there haven't been any complications in her procedure. It remains to be seen when fans can see her again.

