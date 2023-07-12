In a heartfelt Instagram post, WWE's Megan Morant has revealed that she is donating her kidney tomorrow.

The 29-year-old has been doing quite well as a backstage correspondent for World Wrestling Entertainment for a while now. She joined the SmackDown brand in April 2021.

In her latest Instagram post, Megan Morant revealed that she is donating her kidney tomorrow. She noted that she couldn't donate her kidney to her friend last year because they were not a match. It made her sad, and she decided that she would donate her kidney if the opportunity ever came up.

Here's what happened next:

"About a week later, on a group chat with my old work pals at the @patriots I learned that my previous boss’ wife was in kidney failure. It all felt meant to be. After 5 months of testing, and a few more months of waiting, the day has finally come. While Margrette and I also are not a blood type match, through the National Kidney Registry’s joint donor program, I will advance donate tomorrow and in return, Margrette will get a kidney to save her life."

Check out the full post below:

Megan Morant has been with WWE for about two years now

Megan Morant was excited when she stepped into the world of pro wrestling.

Shortly after joining WWE, she gave an interview for the promotion, which was published on its official website. She expressed her excitement and revealed that the company's passion for its fans had much to do with her decision.

"I can't begin to express how excited I am to join WWE. From the incredibly athletic Superstars to the creative minds behind the scenes, it has set the standard in the world of global entertainment. The passion WWE has for its fans reminds me of why I chose this industry, to entertain and connect people from all walks of life. I'm forever grateful for this opportunity and ready to hit the ground running. Let's go!" Morant said. [H/T World Wrestling Entertainment]

Megan Morant did something that's highly commendable. Her selfless act is receiving massive praise from fans and her co-workers on social media, and deservingly so.

