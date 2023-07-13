Alexa Bliss, Mustafa Ali, and others react after WWE star provides update after donating her kidney

Alexa Bliss, Mustafa Ali, and many fans have reacted to a WWE star donating her kidney. Megan Morant made the heartfelt post on Instagram and shared an update about the situation after she donated her kidney.

Previously, Morant posted about how she could not donate her kidney to her friend last year as they were not a match. She then decided to donate her kidney when she got the opportunity.

As it turns out, her ex-boss's wife was in kidney failure, and while they were not a match, she could donate her kidney in exchange for which the patient would get a kidney to save her life.

"About a week later, on a group chat with my old work pals at the @patriots I learned that my previous boss’ wife was in kidney failure. It all felt meant to be. After 5 months of testing, and a few more months of waiting, the day has finally come. While Margrette and I also are not a blood type match, through the National Kidney Registry’s joint donor program, I will advance donate tomorrow and in return, Margrette will get a kidney to save her life."

Now, she has provided an update on the situation.

She shared that her surgery went perfectly, and the kidney made the flight. The kidney would also change someone's life forever. At the same time, Margaret (her previous boss' wife) was also activated in the system and would receive a kidney soon. She was also walking laps around the hospital floor already.

Several WWE stars and fans reacted, all quite positively. Alexa Bliss and Mustafa Ali showed their support in the comments, as did multiple other fans.

Megan Morant received a lot of support

We at Sportskeeda wish the WWE star a quick recovery after her surgery.

