Tony Khan announces first-time-ever ‘champion vs. champion’ singles match for AEW Dynamite this week

Tony Khan recently announced a massive champion vs. champion match for AEW Dynamite this week.

Swerve Strickland dethroned Samoa Joe to win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at Dynasty. After months of chasing gold, he finally captured the title earlier this week. On the other hand, Kyle Fletcher has been the ROH World Television Champion for more than four months now. He is currently in the Don Callis Family and is known for his agility in the squared circle.

Dynamite this week will be held at Daily's Place, Jacksonville. This is the first edition after the historic pay-per-view Dynasty.

Earlier in the night, Tony Khan took to Twitter and announced a match between Swerve and Kyle. The duo will face each other in an AEW World Championship match.

"TOMORROW 4/24 @dailysplace Jacksonville Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/5pm PT, Live on TBS @swerveconfident vs. @kylefletcherpro. Will AEW's home venue be Swerve's House when ROH World TV Champion Kyle Fletcher challenges the NEW AEW World Champion in an Eliminator TOMORROW?" he shared.

Expand Tweet

Eric Bischoff wants Tony Khan to hire Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal was released from WWE last week. Tony and Jinder have history together as the AEW President took a shot at him for getting a random title shot in January.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, the veteran suggested Tony Khan to sign the former WWE Champion and take advantage of the controversy they had.

"If I was Tony Khan, and if Jinder is available, and this isn't a storyline, I'd hire him so fast. Going back to the comments that Tony made about Jinder that started the whole thing. It was awesome and it was fun to watch. Take advantage of that, Tony. You can get kind of a built-in incident to start from, a spark of an idea to do something fun. Have Jinder come in, Tony, and make you fear for your life." he said.

It will be interesting to see if Swerve scores a victory in his first match after becoming a champion.