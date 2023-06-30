Tony Khan announces first-time-ever match for returning Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite next week

AEW President Tony Khan recently announced Kenny Omega's return to in-ring action on Dynamite since his match against Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door II.

The former AEW World Champion's last match on Dynamite came in the steel cage encounter against Jon Moxley over a month ago. The bout saw Don Callis turn on his former client. Callis also accompanied Will Ospreay during his match against The Cleaner at Forbidden Door. As the feud between The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club heads to Blood and Guts, Omega's return comes at an opportune time.

Tony Khan announced via Twitter that Kenny Omega will be taking on The Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite in Edmonton, Alberta. The match will mark the first time the two superstars will go one-on-one in the ring against each other.

Kenny Omega sent a message following his loss at Forbidden Door

On the AEW Dynamite after Forbidden Door, a video montage showing the war that occurred between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship was aired.

In the video, Omega delivered some post-match comments, where he got emotional following his loss and commented that he would be back.

"It's not over. I'll be back."

Kenny Omega will be on the road to redemption when he faces Yuta. The battle between The Elite and BCC has been heating up, and a win against Yuta will surely put The Cleaner on the right path following his loss.

The threat of Jon Moxley and his men attacking Omega following the bout will be high, and the former world champion will also be wary of Don Callis and what trick the manager will have up his sleeve.

