Tony Khan announces former WWE star for title match at ROH Supercard of Honor

AEW President and ROH owner Tony Khan has announced another major title match for ROH's upcoming Supercard of Honor show. Former WWE star and current AEW performer Mercedes Martinez will take on Willow for the Interim ROH Women's Championship.

Both Martinez and Willow are veterans of Ring of Honor, with Martinez making a handful of appearances for the company in 2006. Meanwhile, Willow was the last person to challenge for the ROH Women's Championship at an ROH event, losing to recent WWE signee Rok-C at the Final Battle event in 2021.

Khan has made the match an Interim Championship match due to current champion Deonna Purrazzo already being booked on the same night. She'll be competing at IMPACT Wrestling's "Multiverse of Matches" show.

The ROH owner has confirmed via the match announcement on social media that Purrazzo will face the winner of this bout at a later date.

Tony Khan has announced a number of AEW stars for title matches at Supercard of Honor

Tony Khan has promised to make the first ROH event under his leadership a special one. But because ROH didn't renew the contracts of its talent roster last year, Khan has called upon some of his AEW roster to help the card take shape.

Shane "Swerve" Strickland, Lee Moriarty and Jay Lethal are all scheduled to appear at the show. Khan has also placed some AEW stars in high-profile title matches.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Friday



-ROH World Title

Gresham vs Bandido

-ROH World Tag Team Title

Briscoes vs FTR

-Interim ROH Women’s World Title

Willow vs Mercedes

-ROH Pure Title

Woods vs Yuta

-Lethal vs Moriarty

-Zayne vs Swerve

Tickets

Rising AEW standout Wheeler Yuta will challenge Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Championship. Plus, the grudge match between AEW's FTR and ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoe Brothers will finally take place in the tag title bout.

Will you be watching Supercard of Honor? Which matches are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Edited by Colin Tessier

