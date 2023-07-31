Tony Khan announces huge match for Kenny Omega featuring 6-time WWE Intercontinental Champion for Dynamite 200

Tony Khan has just announced an additional match to the card featuring Kenny Omega and Jeff Jarrett for the Dynamite 200 happening this Wednesday.

The show will now feature The Elite taking on Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh in six-man tag action. This would be the first time that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will tag together once more since March, the last time they challenged for the AEW World Trios titles.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been competing for the promotion since the beginning of AEW, even making major appearances for its first show ever, Double or Nothing. Since then, they have won most of the titles the promotion has to offer, such as the AEW World Championship, World Tag Team titles, and the World Trios titles.

Their opponents are no strangers to the show, with Jeff Jarrett being a six-time Intercontinental Champion, Jay Lethal a multi-time ROH Champion, and Satnam Singh being their muscle.

Adding to an already interesting match card featuring matches like Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia, Hikaru Shida challenging Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World championship makes the event all the more must-see.

