Tony Khan announces Jon Moxley's new tag team partner in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan announced Jon Moxley's new ally. The Purveyor of Violence has been strategically making moves over the past few weeks and trying to expand his network. Stars like Gabe Kidd and The Young Bucks usually help the Death Riders during crises. Recently, he has successfully convinced Daniel Garcia to join his forces.The former TNT Champion recently collided with Jon Moxley several times. Despite their differences, the latter mentored him and supported the Red Death. On the latest episode of Dynamite, Daniel Garcia turned heel and officially joined the Death Riders. Fans were left shocked after the unexpected twist.Tony Khan recently made a major announcement on X. He revealed that Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia will team up to face Paragon's Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong on the upcoming edition of Collision.&quot;After Daniel Garcia blindsided Darby Allin + joined the Death Riders at #AEWDynamite, Moxley + Garcia will team to collide vs Garcia’s former friends O’Reilly + Strong, THIS SATURDAY!&quot; he wrote.Jon Moxley warns Darby AllinDarby Allin has successfully managed to stand tall over the former AEW World Champion in the past few weeks.Recently, the leader of the Death Riders accepted The Relentless star's challenge to a contest at All Out on September 20, and the two will compete in a Coffin Match. Ahead of the bout, Moxley warned the former TNT Champion, stating:&quot;Darby, you know the problem? You just won't go away. So, I'm gonna do it myself. You need to make room for the people I want to be around. Not the kind of people who need validation, the kind of people who want to be masters of the craft. You're a problem and I'll solve you. At All Out, I'm going to put you in the ground,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if Daniel Garcia assists Moxley at the pay-per-view.