Tony Khan announces the latest signing made by AEW 

Tony Khan recently announced that top indie talent Lee Moriarty has signed a full-time contract with AEW.

According to Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, who was present at the Fift Arena in Cincinnati, Moriarty lost a match to Daniel Garcia on AEW Dark's tapings.

Moments before this week's AEW Dynamite went live on TNT, Tony Khan made his way to the ring and invited Lee Moriarty. The AEW President offered Moriarty a contract with the company, which the latter accepted.

Lee Moriarty first appeared on AEW on the 17th August edition of Dark, where he lost a competitive match against Dante Martin. Later, Moriarty also wrestled the newly turned heel Joey Janela on AEW Dark last week, where he also lost.

Even after taking his third loss against Daniel Garcia, it's safe to say he has impressed Tony Khan, who signed Moriarty after wrestling just a handful of matches in the company.

Now that he's All Elite, fans can expect Lee Moriarty to pick up some notable wins on Dark and Dark: Elevation before possibly finding a position on AEW Dynamite.

AEW revealed some blockbuster signings at All Out 2021

On September 5th's All Out 2021, AEW revealed the signing of three of the biggest free agents in wrestling. Ruby Soho made her debut as the Joker in the Women's Casino Battle Royale and went on to win the match.

Adam Cole, who recently finished his WWE tenure after NXT TakeOver 36, also showed up at All Out. He aligned with The Elite, who also happen to be his former Bullet Club stablemates.

Finally, one of the biggest signings in AEW history, Bryan Danielson, debuted in the closing moments of All Out 2021. He established himself as a fan favorite by aligning himself with Jurassic Express and Christian Cage and getting into a brawl with The Elite.

