Tony Khan announces major AEW milestone achieved this week

AEW
Tony Khan made the major announcement via social media
Max Everett
Max Everett
ANALYST
Modified Aug 27, 2022 05:13 AM IST

Tony Khan announced that AEW Dynamite had achieved a major milestone this past week.

AEW Dynamite featured a unification bout between Jon Moxley and CM Punk for the Undisputed AEW World Championship. The show also featured a trios clash between Aussie Open and Death Triangle, and some major implications for the upcoming AEW All Out event.

During the clash between Mox and Punk, what appeared to be a dream match in the making, turned out to be a one-sided decimation of the Lineal Champion. Interim Champion Jon Moxley immediately took advantage of his opponent's injured ankle, unifying the world title in just over three minutes.

Shocking result or not, the prospect of a dream clash helped the Wednesday night flagship show in raking in the viewers. Dynamite broke the 1 million mark barrier in average viewership.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Dynamite had also achieved another major milestone this week. The show ranked number one in both male and female 18-49 key demos, enjoyed the biggest total audience since February, and was the thirteenth in its chronology to rank in the top two for cable channels.

Thanks to you #AEWDynamite was Wednesday’s #1 show on cable#1 both M18-49 + F18-49,biggest total audience since February,13 straight Wednesdays in cable’s top 2!@ClaudioCSRO vs @dustinrhodes for the ROH World Title + exclusive @CMPunk backstage footageon #AEWRampage TONIGHT

The head booker also promoted this upcoming Rampage. Included was exclusive backstage footage for CM Punk and the ROH title clash between Dustin Rhodes and Claudio Castagnoli.

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Dynamite results here.

Fans on Twitter weighed in on AEW Dynamite's milestone

TK's announcement drew conversation from a variety of fans who celebrated the milestone, suggested reasons for it, and offered their own feedback on the product.

The fan below, for example, directed responsibility for the rating performance towards the prospect of MJF making his return. They also expressed their disappointment at the fact the return didn't come to fruition.

@TonyKhan @ClaudioCSRO @dustinrhodes @CMPunk That was because We all waiting the return of the atraction. The return of the ratings @The_MJF .Truly dissapointing the match in fact & the fact @The_MJF isnt return
"The female demographic loves Daniel Garcia and Chris Jericho's sparkly shoes and the vegan dragon!"
@TonyKhan @ClaudioCSRO @dustinrhodes @CMPunk The female demographic loves Daniel Garcia and Chris Jericho's sparkly shoes and the vegan dragon!
"Claudio vs Blake Christian please"
@TonyKhan @ClaudioCSRO @dustinrhodes @CMPunk Claudio vs Blake Christian please 🙏🙏
"It would be pretty cool if Hangman got to wrestle here and there"
@TonyKhan @ClaudioCSRO @dustinrhodes @CMPunk It would be pretty cool if Hangman got to wrestle here and there…
"Tony don't drop Sammy vs Eddie please"
@TonyKhan @ClaudioCSRO @dustinrhodes @CMPunk Tony don't drop Sammy vs Eddie please
@TonyKhan @JRsBBQ @ClaudioCSRO @dustinrhodes @CMPunk Dump punk..Also Daniel is WWE spy... wake up

The above fan, however, opted to go an entirely different route. Not only did they suggest that CM Punk should no longer be a part of the promotion, but they also claimed Bryan Danielson is a WWE spy.

What did you make of this past week's Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Ken Cameron

Comments

