Tony Khan announces major free agent signing, says "one of the world's best wrestlers" will be at Full Gear

AEW President Tony Khan has made a major announcement ahead of tonight's edition of Dynamite. The All Elite Chief has teased a major free agent signing for this weekend's Full Gear pay-per-view event.

AEW has been gaining steam lately, and Khan has made sure to stack the card for the 2023 edition of Full Gear. The pay-per-view will feature MJF defending his world title against Jay White, Sting's last-ever match in Los Angeles, and the highly anticipated Women's World Championship match between Hikaru Shida and 'Timeless' Tony Storm.

But fans can now expect a potentially major moment to go down at the Kia Forum as a free agent signs their contract to become All Elite. Taking to X just moments ago, Tony Khan announced that he has agreed to terms with "one of the world's best wrestlers," and their contract signing will be done live this Saturday at AEW Full Gear.

Many fans believe there's a good chance that this mystery signee could be former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone or NJPW icon Will Ospreay, but what are your predictions? Let us know in the comments section below!

