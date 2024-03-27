Tony Khan announces major match for AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Moné's role revealed

Tony Khan has announced a new match-up for the upcoming Dynamite episode featuring Mercedes Moné.

The CEO has been enjoying her time in the promotion since debuting at Dynamite: Big Business. Since her debut, Mercedes has been focused on Julia Hart. Additionally, her being injured by Willow Nightingale in the past apparently still concerns Mercedes, and therefore, she has kept an eye open whenever she is near Nightingale.

Last Wednesday night, fans got to witness one of the most brutal matches of the AEW women's division as Julia Hart and Skye Blue defeated Willow and Statlander.

As announced by Tony Khan earlier on Twitter, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay, and Skye Blue will go against one another in a four-way match. The contest's winner is set to face Julia Hart for her TBS Championship at AEW Dynasty. Also, Mercedes Moné will be on commentary duty for the bout.

It will be interesting to see if The CEO makes her presence felt during the match.

Tony Khan says Mercedes Moné is the 'face of the company'

Speaking on NBC10 Boston, the AEW President referred to the former WWE Superstar as the face of the company.

"Mercedes is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. She is going to help bring in new audiences from all over the world. I think, not only is she going to come in as one of the faces of AEW, one of the top stars, but she’s also one of the best wrestlers, one of the most charismatic people, somebody who loves wrestling. To me, Mercedes is not only someone who loves the wrestling business, loves getting in the ring and wrestling, but loves the fans. And I think that’s what we’re all about in AEW and that’s why I think Mercedes is perfect to be the face of AEW."

Tonight's Dynamite will heat up things in the women's division and the chase for the TBS Championship will have all eyes on it surely, with Mercedes hovering on the horizon.

