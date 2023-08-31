AEW
Tony Khan announces massive return of WWE Hall of Famer before AEW All Out

By Sujay Gaurav Palegar
Modified Aug 31, 2023 09:52 IST
Tony Khan has big plans for AEW All Out
Tony Khan is the President of AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce the return of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "the Dragon" Steamboat to television before All Out pay-per-view.

Steamboat was last seen on TV when he refereed the match between CM Punk and Ricky Starks, where he was viciously assaulted by the latter after the match.

TK said that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion will be on AEW Collision, which will take place at the United Center in Chicago, where he will be challenged to a strap match at AEW All Out by Ricky Starks.

“This Saturday, September 2 @UnitedCenter Chicago, IL Saturday Night #AEWCollision Live on TNT 8pm ET/7pm CT. This Saturday on @TNTdrama, Absolute @starkmanjones will appear LIVE on AEW Collision to challenge Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat to a strap match THIS Sunday at #AEWAllOut!”

While it is not certain that Steamboat will accept the challenge, given that he is 70 years old, this might be an opening for another wrestler to step in and fill in for the WWE legend.

All in all, this proves that Ricky Stark's trajectory is on the rise, and it won't be long till we see him win a major title in AEW.

Will Ricky Steamboat accept Ricky Starks' challenge? Have your say in the comments below.

Edited by Neda Ali
