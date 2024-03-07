Tony Khan announces new blockbuster AEW signing

Tony Khan has officially announced the arrival of a top star to AEW, as he has also now posted his All Elite graphic following his appearance tonight on Dynamite. This would be Kazuchika Okada.

Earlier tonight, the former NJPW star was revealed to be the newest member of The Elite, replacing Kenny Omega. The Cleaner was out indefinitely due to certain health issues.

Tony Khan made it official tonight, posting Okada's All Elite graphic. He also declared that The Rainmaker was aligned with the Young Bucks as their business partner.

"He is now business partners with @youngbucks in The Elite, and tonight it's official: @rainmakerXokada is ALL ELITE! Welcome to @AEW Kazuchika Okada!"

Expand Tweet

After aligning with the Young Bucks at Eddie Kingston's expense, Okada may be interested in the Continental Crown, and a feud may begin to brew real soon.

He will now join Will Ospreay and Deonna Purrazzo as major free agents who instantly made waves in their first appearances on the promotion. With the year just getting started, who knows what more surprises could come?

What are your thoughts on Kazuchika Okada signing with AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE