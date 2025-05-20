Tony Khan announces new tag team partners for Jon Moxley in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has made a huge announcement with regards to Jon Moxley’s upcoming involvement in a tag team match. The lineup will no doubt excite the fans.

Jon Moxley is the head of The Death Riders and is among the most hated stars on the roster. During the Dynamite Beach Break, the main event between Moxley and Samoa Joe ended in chaos as a lot of stars got involved. Notable names like Swerve Strickland and The Young Bucks also showed up.

Now, Tony Khan has taken to X/Twitter to announce a trios match on Dynamite featuring some big hitters and revealed that Moxley will team up with The Young Bucks. He wrote:

“This Wednesday, 5/21 #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max World Champion @JonMoxley + @youngbucks vs @swerveconfident + World Trios Champions @SamoaJoe + @TrueWillieHobbs After Death Riders injured The Opps’ Shibata, Swerve joins Hobbs/Samoa Joe vs Young Bucks + Mox WEDNESDAY!”

This could potentially be the litmus test for Moxley and The Young Bucks to team up in the future for the Anarchy in the Arena match they were challenged to by Swerve Strickland last week.

AEW star Samoa Joe recently claimed Jon Moxley is afraid of him

On Dynamite Beach Break, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Title against Samoa Joe inside a steel cage. The match ended in chaos thanks to Gabe Kidd’s interference.

However, in the build-up to the match, Joe said that Moxley was afraid of him. He said:

“You see, Jon, I had to put this match in a cage because there's something else I understand about you, it's that the Jon Moxley I look at today doesn't have the heart to stand in front of me. Moxley I see today, doesn't have the balls to get into a ring and get into an actual firefight with a man like me. Jon, come to Chicago at Beach Break, I'll break you. And when you turn around to run, there'll be nowhere to go. I am Samoa Joe, I will be the next AEW World Champion, and Moxley, I'll make you understand.”

The match did not go in Samoa Joe’s favor, but with the upcoming trios match, it appears that his rivalry with Jon Moxley will continue.

