Tony Khan announces WWE Hall of Famer Sting's in-ring AEW return after 4 months

After being away from an AEW ring for four months, WWE Hall of Famer Sting is set to make his return to the squared circle this week on Dynamite.

The Icon is yet to wrestle a match for the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2023. The last time he stepped foot inside an AEW ring was at the Full Gear pay-per-view back in November when he teamed up with Darby Allin to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a No Disqualification match.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Sting will be returning to in-ring action on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday alongside Darby Allin and the International Champion Orange Cassidy. The trio will face Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian.

Kip Sabian and his team attacked Cassidy and Allin backstage at the recent AEW House Rules event, thus leading to the aforementioned trio’s match.

"This Wednesday, 3/22 Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Live on TBS AEW International Champion @orangecassidy, @DarbyAllin & @Sting vs @TheKipSabian, Butcher & @BladeofBuffalo After a backstage attack & challenge made at #AEWHouseRules, Orange & Darby have chosen their partner: STING," Tony Khan tweeted.

The WWE Hall of Famer made his return to Japan earlier this year to team up with The Great Muta for one last time at Noah's Great Muta Final Good Bye event.

Dave Meltzer reported that Sting will not induct The Great Muta into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE recently announced that The Great Muta will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023.

Several members of the wrestling world speculated that one of Muta's greatest rivals and long-time friends, Sting, would be the one to induct him. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that the 16-time World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair had been asked to do the honors.

He also mentioned that it would be tough to get Sting to appear at the event considering he is currently signed with AEW.

“Ric Flair has asked to induct (Keiji) Muto [Great Muta], or has been asked to induct Muto. A lot of people thought it would be Sting, but politically that would have been tough before, I think it would have been even tougher now,” Dave Meltzer said.

The first wrestler that was announced to be inducted was The Master of the 619 - Rey Mysterio.

