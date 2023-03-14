Reported reason why Sting might not induct legendary name into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame

Sting is arguably one of the most recognizable names in the pro wrestling industry, but unfortunately, it seems that his ties to AEW have resulted in him not being able to induct The Great Muta into the WWE Hall of Famer, according to Dave Meltzer.

Sting and The Great Muta have a long history that goes back at least 30 years. While the two men were from two different worlds, their friendship has seemingly endured and The Icon was even involved in one of Muta's last pro wrestling matches back in January this year.

Speaking during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed why he believes Ric Flair will be inducting The Great Muta and not The Vigilate.

“Ric Flair has asked to induct (Keiji) Muto (Great Muta), or has been asked to induct Muto. A lot of people thought it would be Sting, but politically that would have been tough before, I think it would have been even tougher now,” Meltzer said.

Jim Cornette recently speculated how different both Sting and The Ultimate Warrior's careers would have been if the legends made it big in opposite promotions.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan once refused to lose to Sting during their tenure in WCW

Despite all the respect he gets in the industry today, back in the late-90s Hulk Hogan was arguably a bigger star than The Vigilate, considering his massive impact on the business during the 80s. Because of this, when bookers told The Hulkster to put The Icon over, he outright refused.

Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com @aaronrift For me, Hulk Hogan vs. Sting at Starrcade 1997 was the beginning of the end for #WCW . A match that had over a year of hype only for this screwy finish to happen. WCW business would stay strong for over a year but the cracks in the armor were exposed. For me, Hulk Hogan vs. Sting at Starrcade 1997 was the beginning of the end for #WCW. A match that had over a year of hype only for this screwy finish to happen. WCW business would stay strong for over a year but the cracks in the armor were exposed. https://t.co/hGqWBgJ5Bj

During an A&E Biography: WWE Legends episode, Hulk Hogan explained why he didn't want to lose to The Icon.

"I had a problem with it because if you're gonna beat me when I've got this type of momentum, this is about making money. If you beat somebody, you beat them in a way that they're better off after they're beat than they were before, and Eric really wasn't sure where we were going with this thing," Hogan said.

The bout would end up having a confusing ending, with Bret Hart getting involved after Hogan beat Sting. The Icon ended up walking away as the winner, in what was likely not his most proud moment.

