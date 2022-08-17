Tony Khan announces WWE legend's appearance for upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to announce that WWE legend Ricky Steamboat will grace his presence on the upcoming special edition of Dynamite.

Tomorrow's show will be presented by HBO's Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, which will air its first episode on August 21. Steamboat's moniker, "The Dragon," is a perfect fit for the theme of the upcoming Wednesday show's special edition.

The Dragon is a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Intercontinental Champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. Back in the day, Steamboat was regular on TBS, most especially on NWA Saturday Night back in the late 1980s.

On Twitter, Khan revealed that Steamboat will be the special guest timekeeper for the House of the Dragon theme. The President, however, didn't specify which match The Dragon will be focusing on. This will be his first appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion as he returns to the said network.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Wednesday Night

Ricky The Dragon Steamboat, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all-time, making his return to For tomorrow’sWednesday Night #AEWDynamite presented by @HBO ’s @HouseofDragon , we have the perfect special guest timekeeper for the event:Ricky The Dragon Steamboat, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all-time, making his return to @TBSNetwork tomorrow night @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! For tomorrow’sWednesday Night #AEWDynamite presented by @HBO’s @HouseofDragon, we have the perfect special guest timekeeper for the event: Ricky The Dragon Steamboat, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all-time, making his return to @TBSNetwork tomorrow night @ 8pm ET/7pm CT!

Dynamite will be in Charleston, West Virginia, and will be headlined by Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia in a 2 out of 3 falls match. The Young Bucks and their mystery partner will face Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee in the first qualifying bout for the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament.

Various personalities had interesting reactions to Ricky Steamboat's upcoming debut on AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan's announcement of Ricky Steamboat's appearance made the Twitter universe buzz.

A user posted a gif of Steamboat's clash with CM Punk back in Ring of Honor and said that the two should cross paths again.

Meanwhile, wrestling veterans such as Lance Storm and Ricky Morton of the Rock and Roll Express shared their two cents on Steamboat's pending appearance.

Another user said that AEW has great attention to detail as the company managed to fit "The Dragon" into Dynamite's special theme, which is dragon-based.

Lastly, a fan claimed that Steamboat should be hired by the Jacksonville-based promotion in a backstage role and not just for special appearances. The user added that the latter is a wrestling savant.

WhiteLlamaPooP @WhiteLlamaPooP @TonyKhan @HBO @HouseofDragon @TBSNetwork Ricky Steamboat would be an awesome addition backstage too if he's not already. Dude's got a great mind for the business. @TonyKhan @HBO @HouseofDragon @TBSNetwork Ricky Steamboat would be an awesome addition backstage too if he's not already. Dude's got a great mind for the business.

Fans must tune in tomorrow on Dynamite to see the legendary wrestler debut in the company. It will be interesting to see if The Dragon will officiate the timekeeping duties during the bout between Daniel Garcia (Dragon Slayer) and Bryan Danielson (American Dragon) to ultimately fit tomorrow's "House of Dragon" theme.

Are you excited to see Ricky Steamboat tomorrow on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

