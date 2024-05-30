Tony Khan assumes major new role in AEW - Reports

Tony Khan is the current President of AEW and has recently been in the news for having too many roles within the promotion. And now he has reportedly taken on yet another new role in the company.

Ever since AEW's launch, Tony Khan has had multiple responsibilities off camera, from booking the shows and venues to signing new talent, among others. Despite the criticism that he faces from critics and industry veterans, Tony remains unfazed in his approach to running the Jacksonille-based promotion.

This week on AEW Dynamite, there was a Casino Gauntlet match where the winner would become the number-one contender to face Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door. The gauntlet match stood out as one of the best parts of the show and it had fans at the edge of their seats.

Fightful is now reporting that Tony played a crucial role in laying out the Casino Gauntlet match. He was even listed internally as a coach and got help from Colt Cabana, Serpentico, and QT Marshall.

"The Casino Gauntlet match was cooked up by Tony Khan, and he was instrumental in laying out the match and was listed as the coach of it internally, with help from Colt Cabana, QT Marshall and Serpentico, @FightfulSelect has learned. AEW have been very happy with the reception," Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful tweeted.

Tony Khan claims The Briscoes were not permitted to wrestle in AEW

The Briscoes were one of the best tag teams on the independent scene for several years. Despite their success, they never wrestled for Tony Khan's promotion.

During a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Tony mentioned that he wanted to use the Briscoes for AEW All In 2022 but he wasn't allowed to do so and went with the Motor City Machine Guns instead.

"I was not able to use The Briscoes, I was not permitted to use Briscoes in that situation. I think it would have been great but the Motor City Machine Guns came in and really helped us at that time at being a part of the show when there was a spot that was intended for another great tag team, in my opinion the greatest tag team ever, 'The Briscoes,' and you needed somebody really strong, somebody very good to come in and help us, and that's where the Motor City Machine Guns did come in about two years ago and were a big part of All Out 22," said Khan [15:46 - 16:16]

It remains to be seen how Tony Khan will fare in his new role as coach. If this week's gauntlet match is an indication, then fans can expect some exciting matches ahead.

