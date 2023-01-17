"Tony Khan has a beehive" – WWE legend discusses vital aspect of AEW's backstage chaos (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan has had a lot to deal with in recent months due to the amount of backstage turmoil in his company, but one WWE legend has pointed out one major detail.

The legend in question is Dutch Mantell who, like many eagle-eyed viewers, has seen a lot of All Elite Wrestling's backstage drama spill out onto the TV screens.

The Elite have made joking references to the "Brawl Out" incident during their matches, Sammy Guevara gets booed out of every building he's in due to his beef with Eddie Kingston and Andrade El Idolo and, most recently, The Acclaimed's Max Caster got on the wrong side of Jeff Jarrett and his wife Karen.

Speaking with Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed the recent beef between Caster and Jarrett, pointing out that a lot of AEW's biggest stories as of late have all stemmed from backstage incidents.

“AEW’s angles are backstage, they’re with the guys, not on camera. I mean the dirtsheets love this because – and, hey, I’ve seen a lot of guys say things on TV that their opponents didn’t like, and they heard about it right when they come through that door. I’ve done it a few times myself, and I’ve been told a few times too. But when guys told me what I said they didn’t like, I just beat them up, punched them out, left them laying.” [12:34-13:09]

Mantell went on to say that AEW President Tony Khan needs to get a hold of his roster before things get to the point of no return, before elaborating on his thoughts about Max Caster and Jeff Jarrett.

“But you’ve got to watch what you say, you can’t get too personal, and that what Max Caster said was a personal shot, and [Karen Jarrett] was watching. Tony Khan has a beehive, he better get in there with some smoke and he better calm that down because I mean – Jeff [Jarrett]’s done more in one week than that Max Caster will ever probably do in his lifetime. I’m just saying how the business is right now but Jeff has a 30 year head start over him. But in his defense I don’t think he realised what he was saying.” [13:10-13:59]

You can watch the full clip from Smack Talk right here:

Tony Khan has loaded this week's edition of AEW Dynamite with exciting matches

In an effort to keep backstage drama to a minimum in the eyes of the public, Tony Khan has put all of his effort into making the most recent episodes of Dynamite and Rampage the best that they can be.

The upcoming edition of Dynamite on January 18th is no exception, as many people are already excited for what is going to take place in Fresno, California.

Bryan Danielson will be in action against Bandido as he continues down the road to Revolution on March 5th. The Young Bucks will take on Top Flight after their huge AEW Trios Championship win, plus Willow Nightingale will take on Toni Storm.

Orange Cassidy will defend his All-Atlantic Championship against Jay Lethal, while Darby Allin will defend his TNT Championship against NJPW star KUSHIDA. Ricky Starks will take on Jake Hager, and Hangman Page will speak to Renee Paquette following his big win over Jon Moxley last week.

