Tony Khan believes AEW Revolution main event could have been different

AEW President Tony Khan has admitted that he believes the AEW Revolution main event could have been different. This comes after what fans felt was an underwhelming end to the show.

Ad

In the main event of AEW Revolution, Jon Moxley defended his World Championship against Cope. The match later turned into a three-way after Christian Cage cashed in his contract. The ending of the match saw Cope and Cage battle it out before Moxley choked out the latter to retain his title. Fans questioned the booking decision as Cage finally cashed in his contract only to lose out to The Death Riders leader.

Ad

Trending

Tony Khan spoke up at the media scrum after the show and said that there were a lot of other matches that could have been the main event. He stated that some of the other matches could have closed off the PPV. However, the final decision lay with him, and he went with Mox vs Cope.

“There were a lot of matches that could have been the main event tonight, including any of the last four, and that's why I really called it a big closing four because I really felt like okay, these final matches to go, to say these are all going to be huge matches with massive significance.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

Tony Khan praises Toni Storm and Mariah May

Toni Storm and Mariah May put on a clinic of a match, with the former walking out as the champion. The match was hard-hitting, and no one expected it to be that way.

Tony Khan, in the same post-show scrum, praised the two women and said they were main-event quality wrestlers.

“Absolutely they are both main event quality wrestlers, and we talked about Grand Slam Australia, which I thought was probably the best TV show we've ever done start to finish, and in that case I thought we put together a great show with great moments. For where we were going next, I thought it made a lot of sense, but also for where they had been, I felt like that's a fantastic main event,” he said.

With praise like that coming directly from the boss himself, it is safe to say that both Toni Storm and Mariah May will be in the main event scene for a long time to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback