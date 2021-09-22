"Objectively, AEW is the hottest wrestling company"- Tony Khan believes his company has WWE's attention

AEW has been firing on all cylinders of late, with exciting shows becoming a weekly staple. Tony Khan believes that WWE has to be paying attention to AEW's rise as the hottest company in professional wrestling.

With the likes of Adam Cole, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson showing up in his company, you can't dispute Tony Khan's claims of calling his company the hottest currently. The AEW President spoke to the Associated Press and stated that with his promotion's success, WWE and other companies "are paying attention."

"I’m a big wrestling fan and I would say, objectively, AEW is the hottest wrestling company right now. So many people who watch wrestling know that AEW’s gaining ground, AEW is hitting all-time highs. It’s helping us build new fans, it’s helping people want to take the leap and check the shows out. I’m sure other wrestling companies are paying attention to that. We have great relationships with a lot of wrestling companies that know what’s going on with AEW. I think if you work in the wrestling business, you’re following what we’re doing and the success we’re having. We’re catching a lot of eyeballs outside of the world of wrestling and mainstream attention, so you better believe in the world of wrestling people are paying very close attention to it," said Tony Khan.

Tony Khan has booked loaded cards for AEW Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam special episodes

AEW and Tony Khan are preparing for the biggest week in the company's weekly programming history as Dynamite and Rampage's Grand Slam editions are absolutely loaded.

All the new acquisitions including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Ruby Soho, Bryan Danielson and Malakai Black, will be in action in high-profile matches. All eyes will be on the main event as the American Dragon will square off against Kenny Omega in a long-awaited dream match.

Since the return of fans, Dynamite has been a must-see show and Grand Slam will ensure that Tony Khan's promotion carries over that momentum.

