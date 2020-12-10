Tony Khan books big 14-Man tag team match for next week's AEW Dynamite

Following the events of AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce a huge 14-Man tag team match for next week's episode. The stacked match will feature some of the biggest names on the AEW roster. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, Wardlow, MJF, and Jake Hager) will be taking on Best Friends, Varsity Blondes, Top Flight, and Brandon Cutler. Check out the tweet below:

Sorry, great night of #AEWDynamite but bad typo by me. You’re fighting too @RealJakeHager. 7-on-7, the whole Inner Circle v. Top Flight/Cutler/Varsity Blonds/Best Friends! So many exciting possibilities, but no 2 teams in AEW have more bad blood than Santana/Ortiz v. Best Friends — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 10, 2020

MJF vs. Orange Cassidy was a chaotic affair on AEW Dynamite

During the Orange Cassidy vs. MJF outing on tonight's AEW Dynamite, The Inner Circle got involved and Best Friends couldn't do much due to the numbers game catching up to the duo. Best Friends went on to bring some backup in the form of Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, and Varsity Blondes.

Things still didn't go Orange Cassidy's way though, as Miro came out during the final moments of the match and hit Cassidy with a lariat. Miro and Kip Sabian didn't stop here and mocked Cassidy by putting their hands in their pockets. The dastardly attack was enough for MJF to cover Cassidy and pick up the victory. Thus, MJF won the Dynamite Diamond Ring tonight, but next's week's big 14-Man tag team match is going to be an entirely different ballgame. Tune in to AEW Dynamite next Wednesday to catch all the action.