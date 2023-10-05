Tony Khan books Swerve Strickland against 4-time WWE Champion for AEW Dynamite "Title Tuesday" next week

After his first title defense against Darby Allin last weekend on WrestleDream, Christian Cage's next challenger could be among two former WWE Superstars.

It was announced earlier tonight that Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson, who won their respective matches at WrestleDream PPV, will be the two men who will compete to earn this opportunity. Neither man has gotten the chance to compete in a match for this specific title.

Swerve Strickland proved himself last Sunday against "Hangman" Adam Page after claiming that he should have been the one given the opportunities that Page was given throughout his AEW career.

The former WWE Champion, on the other hand, faced current NJPW TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr. in a match that would prove who, indeed, between the two was the "Best Technical Superstar in the World."

Both men have never held singles gold during their time with All Elite Wrestling, and they indeed have the caliber to be great threats to Captain Charisma's title. But with an improved crew with Nick Wayne now by his side, the contender may be in for a great challenge.

