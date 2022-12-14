Tony Khan books WWE legend to compete on Dynamite: Winter is Coming following a 3-week absence from AEW television

Tonight, AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming is live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Chris Jericho will be in action on the special edition of Dynamite. The last time the JAS leader competed at the Winter Is Coming edition was in 2020 in a singles match against Frankie Kazarian.

Since facing Tomohiro Ishii of NJPW on the November 23 edition of Dynamite, Jericho hasn't competed in a singles bout on Dynamite. The Ocho will try to win on Wednesday to overcome his loss at the ROH World Championship in the main event of the ROH Final Battle on December 10. AEW has announced on Twitter that Chris Jericho will wrestle on the special “Winter is Coming” edition of the show.

The JAS leader faced former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli in the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view match. Claudio had to join the Jericho Appreciation Society if he lost, which was a particular condition of the match. The Ocho, however, tapped out to the Swiss Superman's huge swing. We'll have to wait and see who Chris Jericho will be facing tonight on Dynamite.

With the World Title on the line, tonight's AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming is packed with action

In his first title defence tonight against Ricky Starks, MJF will have the AEW World Championship on the line. The World Title Eliminator Tournament and Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale were both won by Starks last week. If Starks overcomes MJF, he will also take home the Dynamite Diamond Ring and the World Championship.

The Elite and Death Triangle will also battle once more in the best-of-seven series. Death Triangle is in the lead at 2-1. Also, Ruby Soho has made a comeback to All Elite Wrestling, and tonight she will compete against Tay Melo. House of Black is also advertised to be in action.

Tony Khan is set to produce another thrilling edition of Dynamite: Winter is Coming, this time as the show has several high-stakes matches lined up.

Are you excited to see Chris Jericho return to action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes