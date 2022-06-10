"High wrestling IQs were crucial" - Tony Khan breaks down Jon Moxley's recent AEW main event fight against former WWE star

AEW President Tony Khan recently put up a former WWE Superstar against Jon Moxley in the main event of Dynamite. The result? A hard-hitting match with fast-paced technical maneuvers that elated the fans.

This week's Dynamite kicked off with a Battle Royale as part of the AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator series. The winner of the massive match was Kyle O'Reilly, meaning he would face Moxley in the main event.

The end fight did not disappoint, as Moxley unleashed his classic violent moveset on the equally resilient Kyle O'Reilly. While the Undisputed Elite member put up a formidable defense, he was eventually defeated by the Purveyor of Violence.

The sheer technical superiority of the match-up was later bought up by Tony Khan himself, who took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the bout.

"I loved @JonMoxley vs @KORcombat hard-hitting fight, both fighters’ high wrestling IQs were crucial: Mox used the gotch piledriver effectively before, when he tried it again, Kyle reversed to a submission. When Mox escaped, he used a classic piledriver to avoid that same reversal."

You can check out the tweet here:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

With the victory over O'Reilly, Jon Moxley cemented himself as one of the competitors for the world title match at Forbidden Door. He'll face the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto from NJPW Dominion. Only time will tell if Mox will go all the way and bag the AEW Interim World Title.

The AEW President's tweet had some interesting responses from fans

While some thought that the result of the match was predictable, most fans enjoyed the technical nuances of the match as much as Tony Khan.

Overall, it is evident that Tony Khan has been quite successful in booking the plethora of talent on his roster. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the All Elite President takes things forward from this point on.

