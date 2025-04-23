Tony Khan breaks silence after 54-year-old legend announces blockbuster AEW debut

AEW President Tony Khan recently took to X/Twitter to comment on a hip-hop star's AEW debut announcement. Famous American Rapper Percy Miller, aka Master P, recently announced that he will be making his All Elite Wrestling debut at the upcoming Dynamite episode.

The Jacksonville-based promotion is set to host its upcoming episode of Dynamite in the city of New Orleans. To make the upcoming episode more memorable, it was announced that the famous American Rapper Master P will make his AEW debut at the show.

The All Elite Wrestling President, Tony Khan, officially broke his silence after the announcement of Master P's debut.

"TOMORROW, Wed 4/23; New Orleans, LA; Live, both East + West coast!; 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT; @MasterPMiller live on; Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!; Don’t miss @AEWonTV!Remember, we’re live coast-to-coast, which means early 5pm start on @TBSNetwork West + @StreamOnMax tomorrow!"

Fans are excited to see Master P make his AEW debut in his hometown of New Orleans. It'll be interesting to see who the rapstar interacts with during his first appearance on Dynamite.

FTR to return to Dynamite after Tony Khan lifted their suspension

Former AEW Trios Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were suspended after they threatened to attack Tony on Collision a few weeks ago. During last week's Spring BreakThru Collision, the duo sarcastically apologized to Nigel McGuiness and Tony Schiavone.

Tony Khan took to his X/Twitter to announce that he had lifted the suspension from the former World Tag Team Champions. He also announced that the two men will be making their return at the upcoming episode of Dynamite in New Orleans.

"TOMORROW, Wed 4/23; New Orleans, LA; Live, both East + West coast!; 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT; FTR returns at; Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite; After apologizing + serving their suspension, @DaxFTR + @CashWheelerFTR return at Dynamite live both West + East coast on TBS + Max TOMORROW!" said Tony Khan via X/Twitter.

It will be interesting to see what FTR have to say on the upcoming episode of Dynamite following their previous actions.

