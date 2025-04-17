  • home icon
  • Tony Khan breaks silence on AEW's marquee announcement 

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Apr 17, 2025 00:47 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of Khan's Official X]

Tony Khan has just reacted to a major AEW announcement that tonight's show will begin. This announcement concerns the big milestone the promotion has hit during Dynamite: Spring BreakThru.

AEW Dynamite has become the longest-running primetime wrestling show on TNT/TBS, surpassing WCW: Nitro in this regard. The company is commemorating this by running a special episode of the show in Boston, with many blockbuster matches set to be featured throughout the night.

Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to react to All Elite Wrestling making history. He then thanked the fans who made this possible and mentioned how they were all experiencing history together.

"Thank you all watching Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! We’re making history here tonight together, including all of you watching on @TBSNetwork and/or @StreamOnMax right NOW!" Khan wrote.

The promotion has been on a roll to start 2025, despite some slight bumps in the road. Following this major episode of Dynamite, the company will go on the road to their Double or Nothing pay-per-view next month. With more than half a year to go, the sky is the limit for AEW. Fans should stay tuned to what will be a great string of shows to come.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Angana Roy
