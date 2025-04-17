Tony Khan breaks silence on AEW's marquee announcement 

Tony Khan has just reacted to a major AEW announcement that tonight's show will begin. This announcement concerns the big milestone the promotion has hit during Dynamite: Spring BreakThru.
AEW Dynamite has become the longest-running primetime wrestling show on TNT/TBS, surpassing WCW: Nitro in this regard. The company is commemorating this by running a special episode of the show in Boston, with many blockbuster matches set to be featured throughout the night.
Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to react to All Elite Wrestling making history. He then thanked the fans who made this possible and mentioned how they were all experiencing history together.
"Thank you all watching Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! We’re making history here tonight together, including all of you watching on @TBSNetwork and/or @StreamOnMax right NOW!" Khan wrote.
The promotion has been on a roll to start 2025, despite some slight bumps in the road. Following this major episode of Dynamite, the company will go on the road to their Double or Nothing pay-per-view next month. With more than half a year to go, the sky is the limit for AEW. Fans should stay tuned to what will be a great string of shows to come.