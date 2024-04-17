Tony Khan breaks silence after the airing of the CM Punk-Jack Perry AEW All In backstage footage

Tony Khan recently got a chance to address a highly talked about major occurrence this week. This was his decision to air the backstage footage of the incident at All In featuring CM Punk and Jack Perry.

The footage featured CM Punk and Jack Perry's backstage scuffle and finally provided everyone with a visual description of what went down. This was aired as part of an ongoing storyline, as The Young Bucks claimed that they were off their game during their match against FTR at All In due to dealing with the issue at hand as EVPs.

Tony Khan addressed this during his recent appearance on The Chris Russell Show. He claimed that it made a lot of sense to air the footage as it provided added context to the fourth installment of The Young Bucks vs. FTR. He revealed that during the show, due to the chaos that the incident brought, there was even a call to move their match to first on the match card possibly.

“I think it made a lot of sense. First of all, The Young Bucks-FTR ladder match is coming up at AEW Dynasty for the World Tag Team Championships. This is the fourth chapter in FTR-Young Bucks. I believe they are the two greatest tag teams in wrestling, the two best on the planet. The last time they wrestled, Young Bucks-FTR 3, was at Wembley Stadium, AEW All In. A lot happened that day. Those guys, at one point, they were the third match on the pay-per-view, and at one point, it looked like we were going to have to call them up and they were going to have to wrestle the first match.” [H/T - RSN]

Booker T comments on Tony Khan and AEW airing the All In footage

One of the most talked about events in the industry of late was the airing of the footage, and many significant figures have criticized Tony Khan's decision to do this, as they felt it was out of place, and long-overdue already.

Booker T, while on his Hall of Fame podcast, commented on the situation. He viewed the airing of the footage as an act of desperation.

"To put the footage out like that is kind of desperate," said Booker. "It's a desperate move to actually show that footage."

He also claimed that the incident itself may have lost Tony Khan many CM Punk fans, but airing the footage may have driven away the remaining Punk fans who continued to watch and support AEW.

"No matter what, it's not gonna endear those Punk fans to still watch AEW - to stick around and wanna be a part of that thing. It's gonna run those Punk fans off more than it's gonna keep them around. Just talking about CM Punk from that side over there is a bad look for those guys, cause I would imagine there's still a lot of CM Punk fans that still watch that show and go support it." [H/T WrestlingInc]

This event brought out several negative comments about the promotion but it remains to be seen how Tony Khan and AEW look to bounce back, especially since we are mere days away from their Dynasty pay-per-view

