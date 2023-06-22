Tony Khan breaks silence regarding CM Punk's appearance on AEW Collision

AEW President Tony Khan has finally shared his thoughts on CM Punk's return to the company and his first appearance on Collision.

The Second City Saint had been away from the Jacksonville-based promotion for quite some time following the events of last year's All Out. It was only after Tony Khan's announcement of Punk's return that fans became sure of him coming back. At the premiere episode of Collision, Punk cut a fiery promo that hinted at his backstage issues with the Young Bucks.

Speaking about the Straight-Edge Superstar's return on Busted Open, Tony Khan stated:

"I thought that it was a great show. CM Punk spoke his mind in the opening segment, and it set up for a very compelling main event. We saw CM Punk prove in the ring that he's still got it. He went out there with FTR and they went nearly 30 minutes with Samoa Joe, Juice Robinson, and Jay White, three of the best."

Khan further shared his belief that the promotion's fans were happy to see Punk back in the ring:

"I believe the fans were so happy to see CM Punk back in wrestling, so happy to hear that he still has that sharp wit, and I believe the match itself delivered. It was a great main event. The fans are so happy to have CM Punk back in pro wrestling and in AEW" (H/T: Fightful)

CM Punk is yet to confirm his storyline after his AEW return

While Punk already has had his first match after his return, it is still unclear what he plans to do next. However, Disco Inferno wants to see him square off against another former WWE Superstar.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, the wrestling veteran stated:

"That's not a bad idea because Punk could sit there talk about Jeff Hardy's problems, and Jeff Hardy could say, well, you're straight edge look at all the problems you've caused. That could be a good verbal exchange."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Punk in AEW.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno? Sound off in the comments section below!

