Tony Khan breaks silence on firing former WWE personality from AEW

Tony Khan has finally reacted to the recent firing of a wrestling veteran from AEW. The person in question is broadcaster Kevin Kelly, who was quietly removed from the roster page by All Elite Wrestling a few days back.

Kelly worked as a commentator on Collision, though he was only being sporadically used in recent weeks. Ahead of his firing from the company, the former WWE personality went on a social media tirade, criticizing the Jacksonville-based promotion for underutilizing him. He even made scathing remarks against AEW announcer Ian Riccaboni.

In a recent chat with TV Insider, Tony Khan was asked about Kevin Kelly's unexpected firing from All Elite Wrestling. Khan, however, refused to answer, saying he would not like to share anything on the topic.

"I prefer not to comment on that, but I appreciate you asking."

Tony Khan says AEW has the best roster in wrestling

In the same interview, Khan spoke about how he firmly believed that All Elite Wrestling had the best roster in the pro wrestling business today. He also mentioned that the company would keep investing in newer and bigger names if they could add value to the crew.

"Now we have what I believe is the best roster in pro wrestling today. There are still so many great stars out there we are always looking to add and strengthen the group. I think we will continue to try to strengthen whenever we can add someone’s skills to make AEW better. I think that constant innovation and the perpetual strides toward always wanting to get better are a big part of the spirit of AEW. I think tonight’s Big Business show on TBS will showcase that innovation and fighting spirit."

The latest AEW signing is expected to show up on this week's Big Business of Dynamite in the form of former WWE megastar Mercedes Mone.

