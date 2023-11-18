Tony Khan breaks silence on Ronda Rousey's ROH debut

The wrestling world is still coming to terms with Ronda Rousey's shocking ROH debut during the show's latest tapings. Now, Tony Khan has taken to Twitter (X) to comment on The Baddest Woman on the Planet's unexpected appearance.

Ever since Rousey departed WWE last year, fans have been curious to know where she might head next. She made a few indie appearances, during one of which, she even shared a ring with AEW stars Athena and Billie Starkz. This led to rumors that Ronda Rousey was possibly heading to Tony Khan's promotion.

Expand Tweet

While she hasn't signed yet, she did appear during the latest ROH tapings. Rousey teamed up with Marina Shafir to defeat Athena and Starkz. Apart from several fans reacting to the former RAW Women's Champion's ROH appearance on social media, Tony Khan has also opened up about it.

The AEW President was full of praise for Rousey's tag team match and added that the crowd's chanting for the action was justified. Check it out here:

"Justified "Holy s**t!" chants for with ROH Women's World Champion + her minion vs + her handpicked partner!" wrote Tony Khan.

Shayna Baszler thinks Ronda Rousey is underappreciated

A few days ago, in an interview, Shayna Baszler opened up about how her former UFC and WWE colleague, Ronda Rousey, was vastly underappreciated by fans. The RAW Superstar went on to explain that it was a case of people discrediting Rousey simply because they didn't find her personality pleasing.

"I think Ronda Rousey is, I think she’s underappreciated. I think people like to hate her for whatever reason, and it’s been that way in MMA. It’s because she doesn’t mince her words. People like to, because they don’t like her personally, they like to try to erase what she’s done for women’s sports, women’s combat sports, the UFC and WWE," Baszler stated.

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see if Rousey becomes a regular in AEW and ROH or if her appearance at the show's tapings was just a one-off.

Do you think The Baddest Woman on the Planet would be a good fit on AEW's roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.