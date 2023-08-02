Tony Khan breaks silence after Triple H calls AEW a secondary promotion

AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan finally responded to Triple H seemingly taking a shot at his company by calling it a secondary promotion in the latest Cody Rhodes documentary.

Recently, Peacock released "The American Nightmare" documentary highlighting the career of Cody Rhodes and his journey after leaving the WWE years ago and re-inventing himself, also surprisingly talking about his AEW run. While the documentary is receiving all praise, it is making headlines for a particular reason.

Triple H perhaps took a jab at AEW by calling them a secondary promotion without even mentioning the company's name while describing Cody's dream of becoming the WWE Champion. While the statement by Trips took the internet by storm, everyone was curious to know what Tony Khan thought about that.

Meanwhile, Khan called out Triple H for calling his promotion "Secondary" during a recent interview with Orlando Sentinel. Tony claimed that his company is certainly not secondary in the UK, considering the record sales for the upcoming "All In" event in Wembley.

Furthermore, he also believes that those were not Cody's words, as he has nothing but respect for him. Tony also claimed that WWE is secondary to AEW in a lot of markets. Overall, he concluded by saying he is proud of where his promotion is at this point, stating, "We're not taking a backseat to anybody."

Tony Khan once called Triple H his friend

Tony Khan may be a major wrestling promoter now, but he used to be known as a renowned football team owner only prior to AEW's inception. During that time, Khan used to be friends with the people at the Stamford-based promotion, including Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, as he revealed in an interview with Ariel Helwani:

“I thought we were friends actually. I think we used to be friends. (…) I was not a competitor at all. I was in football. [Now?] I haven’t seen them in a long time, but I wish them the best.”

Khan further opened up on his first meeting with The Game and his wife, Stephanie:

“I’m a big wrestling fan. I have a lot of friends around. I’m also in Florida. They’re in Florida, so it’s a small world, and they were really nice to me, you know, once upon a time as a football owner. Totally different time, but yeah, it’s been a long time.” [H/T TJRWRESTLING]

Moreover, things are completely different now, and they are known as competitors in the wrestling economy. It is also fair to say that both Tony and The Game run two of the major wrestling promotions in the world, respectively, and it's hard to argue which is doing better.

