"Tony Khan can think about that" - WWE legend is open to returning from retirement after six years in AEW (Exclusive)

WWE legend D-Von Dudley recently stated that he was open to returning to AEW and joining forces with Bubba Ray and MJF to form a six-man tag team. Dudley also picked The Salt of the Earth as his "Most Evil Heel of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

After slowly rising up the ranks since 2019, MJF finally fulfilled his destiny by capturing the AEW World Championship at Full Gear 2022. Another highlight was his rivalry with CM Punk, one of the best feuds of the past several years. It's safe to say that the 26-year-old is destined to have a long and prosperous run with the gold.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, D-Von Dudley picked MJF as the "Most Evil Heel of the Year." He also stated that the AEW star was the second coming of Punk, as he possesses a similar rebellious streak to his former rival. Dudley also mentioned how MJF was a great person behind the cameras.

"I'll have to go with MJF. I think a lot of people like him. I think he's like the second coming, and no disrespect to you, MJF, of CM Punk because when Punk left, we were waiting for that rebel to come out again and take charge of wrestling, and I think he's the man that did it. I think he's the one who came out and did that. I met him in person, I don't wanna give up his gimmick, but I think he's a great guy and a hell of a talent. He's amazing on the mic; there's no question about it," said D-Von Dudley. (9:28 - 10:02)

Furthermore, D-Von Dudley also made it known that he was open to forming a six-man tag team with Bubba Ray and MJF in Tony Khan's promotion.

"Listen, Tony Khan can think about that. Me and Bubba can get back together inside the ring and form a six-man with him," added D-Von Dudley. (10:17 - 10:23)

Check out the full video below:

The voting lines for the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards are open now! Make your picks here right now!

Vince Russo also picked AEW star MJF as the "Most Evil Heel of the Year"

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo also named MJF as his choice for the best heel of the year. The former WWE writer explained that he picked the AEW World Champion over Roman Reigns as the latter was "one-dimensional" and lacked the range of MJF.

"And Roman, bro, I'm a huge fan of Roman Reigns, but he really is one-dimensional. There's not too much range there. MJF has range," said Vince Russo.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF This is my life.



This is my company.



This is my championship.



This is my world.



This is as real as it gets. This is my life. This is my company. This is my championship. This is my world. This is as real as it gets. https://t.co/L5XxGxbt9J

MJF is set to defend his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in an Iron Man Match at Revolution 2023 this Sunday night.

Fans can check out the official website of D-Von Academy here, a wrestling school in Central Florida run by pro wrestling legend D-Von Dudley.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes