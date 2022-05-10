Tony Khan claims AEW is the top wrestling company in UK

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke about the heights his promotion has reached while reasonably comparing it to WCW.

Khan's love of pro-wrestling and creative brilliance is no secret. Since its inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has scaled hitherto unexpected heights and established itself as arguably the biggest competitor to WWE's legacy. Furthermore, the roster features one of the most distinguished arrays of wrestlers ever put together, with veterans like CM Punk and Jon Moxley alongside rising stars like Wardlow and Jade Cargill.

In an interview with Swerve Strickland on the "Swerve City Podcast," Tony Khan spoke about the popularity of WCW in its heyday. He contrasted the same popularity with AEW's current fame.

“These companies like we are talking about, Ring Of Honor is a great example. Other companies I just mentioned, got really affected I think by free agency. But they also have never reached the heights where AEW has reached. I think it’s the first time since WCW, and I am not trying to say we have reached the same peaks as WCW. I don’t want to get misquoted or misconstrued. Because at one point WCW was the number one wrestling company all around the world overall. There are parts of the world where we are number one which is amazing, like the United Kingdom,” Khan said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

AEW is seemingly on the way up, with Tony Khan at the helm. It remains to be seen what's next in store in the All Elite programming.

Tony Khan will reportedly be announcing an AEW Trios Championships soon

Fans have clamored for a three-man tag team title for a while now, and the effort may come to fruition soon, according to recent reports.

AEW has a myriad of factions on its roster, ranging from veteran squads like Blackpool Combat Club to relatively new groups like House of Black. While there have been tussles between a number of these factions, no Trios Championship titles have yet been announced.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has stated that the physical Trios belts have already been made, and it is just a matter of time before AEW pulls the trigger.

“Trios title belts have been made so now it’s just a matter of when they pull the trigger. Tony Khan was asked about making trios titles and gave the indication a few months ago what it was happening, but that they didn’t want to do the tournament until Kenny Omega was back."

Several teams on the AEW roster have picked up steam recently. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if the Trios titles will be introduced soon.

