Tony Khan claims several people backstage dislike top AEW star

Tony Khan recently dropped major news about a top AEW star. Many wrestlers in the locker room don't seem to get along with MJF. The former AEW World Champion has been one of the top heels in the company, and it appears that his villainous attitude and actions extend beyond live TV.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has formed alliances with other heels over the past few months. He allied with The Don Callis Family, Ricochet-led Demand, and several other temporary partners. The AEW President recently talked about how The Salt of the Earth is treated backstage.

While speaking on Going Ringside, Tony Khan said that although MJF is popular among heel factions, the majority of the babyfaces dislike Friedman.

“MJF’s not the most popular guy backstage. Most of the wrestlers don’t really like him very much. I would say that among some of the villains of AEW, there is some camaraderie, and a guy like maybe Don Callis or Okada, I think those guys are probably happy for MJF. But a lot of the fan favorites in AEW really don’t like MJF very much," TK said. [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Tony Khan praises MJF for his recent efforts

The former AEW World Champion recently managed an intense schedule. He competed at a major CMLL event in Mexico and then wrestled in a brutal All Out match against Mark Briscoe.

While speaking on TheSportster, Tony Khan praised Maxwell for his extra efforts during the All Out weekend.

"Incredibly, to go from Mexico, be an arena in in Mexico City, and then to go to Toronto, and in less than 24 hours to have two amazing matches, wrestling Místico for the CMLL World Title, and then wrestling Mark Briscoe in this Tables N' Tacks match at AEW All Out. It's amazing. I think MJF, even though he's not a great person, when MJF focuses on the wrestling, I do think that's when he's at his best," he said.

MJF recently announced that he will take some time off from the company. It remains to be seen when Friedman will return to action.

