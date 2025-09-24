"I have a lot of respect"- Tony Khan praises 2-time AEW champion after heartbreaking loss at All Out 2025

Tony Khan delivered a spectacular All Out event last week. It featured some of the finest matches of the year, including a memorable bout between former AEW World Champion &amp; AEW International Champion MJF and Mark Briscoe. Recently, the AEW President showered The Salt of the Earth with praise following his performance at last week's event.Maxwell Jacob Friedman battled Mark Briscoe in a Table N' Tacks match. It was a brutal fight that shattered the bodies of both stars. However, Briscoe managed to pick up the win against the former AEW World Champion. What needs to be noted is that just a day prior, MJF unsuccessfully defended his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship against Mistico at CMLL's 92nd Anniversary show in Mexico.Speaking with TheSportster, Tony Khan heavily praised The Salt of the Earth. He acknowledged the Happy Gilmore star's determination and resilience to be able to compete back-to-back nights in incredible matches. Khan expressed respect for Friedman, saying he is at his best when he wrestles.&quot;I have a lot of respect for what he did to have two amazing matches in two different countries. Incredibly, to go from Mexico, be an arena in in Mexico City, and then to go to Toronto, and in less than 24 hours to have two amazing matches, wrestling Místico for the CMLL World Title, and then wrestling Mark Briscoe in this Tables N' Tacks match at AEW All Out. It's amazing. I think MJF, even though he's not a great person, when MJF focuses on the wrestling, I do think that's when he's at his best.&quot; he saidEven after such valiant efforts, MJF has been on a three-match losing streak in professional wrestling. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store down the line following such a major hit on his momentum.Tony Khan is set to make a big announcement on AEW DynamiteAfter presenting an epic All Out, Tony Khan's next mission is to continue the hype up until this week's episode of Dynamite. Fans have significant expectations from tonight's edition of the show. Therefore, to deliver up to the mark, Khan is set to make an important announcement.It was revealed on AEW All Out last week that Khan will be live at the show to give this mega information about All Elite Wrestling's future. While nothing has been confirmed at the moment, fans are predicting that it could be an announcement related to women's tag team titles in the company.But still, fans are making a lot of speculations about what this announcement could be. It is going to be interesting to see how things will turn out for the Jacksonville-based promotion when Tony Khan appears live on Dynamite.