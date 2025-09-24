"I have a lot of respect"- Tony Khan praises 2-time AEW champion after heartbreaking loss at All Out 2025

  • home icon
By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 24, 2025 18:22 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan [Image via AEW's YouTube]

Tony Khan delivered a spectacular All Out event last week. It featured some of the finest matches of the year, including a memorable bout between former AEW World Champion & AEW International Champion MJF and Mark Briscoe. Recently, the AEW President showered The Salt of the Earth with praise following his performance at last week's event.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman battled Mark Briscoe in a Table N' Tacks match. It was a brutal fight that shattered the bodies of both stars. However, Briscoe managed to pick up the win against the former AEW World Champion. What needs to be noted is that just a day prior, MJF unsuccessfully defended his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship against Mistico at CMLL's 92nd Anniversary show in Mexico.

Speaking with TheSportster, Tony Khan heavily praised The Salt of the Earth. He acknowledged the Happy Gilmore star's determination and resilience to be able to compete back-to-back nights in incredible matches. Khan expressed respect for Friedman, saying he is at his best when he wrestles.

also-read-trending Trending
"I have a lot of respect for what he did to have two amazing matches in two different countries. Incredibly, to go from Mexico, be an arena in in Mexico City, and then to go to Toronto, and in less than 24 hours to have two amazing matches, wrestling Místico for the CMLL World Title, and then wrestling Mark Briscoe in this Tables N' Tacks match at AEW All Out. It's amazing. I think MJF, even though he's not a great person, when MJF focuses on the wrestling, I do think that's when he's at his best." he said
Even after such valiant efforts, MJF has been on a three-match losing streak in professional wrestling. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store down the line following such a major hit on his momentum.

Tony Khan is set to make a big announcement on AEW Dynamite

After presenting an epic All Out, Tony Khan's next mission is to continue the hype up until this week's episode of Dynamite. Fans have significant expectations from tonight's edition of the show. Therefore, to deliver up to the mark, Khan is set to make an important announcement.

It was revealed on AEW All Out last week that Khan will be live at the show to give this mega information about All Elite Wrestling's future. While nothing has been confirmed at the moment, fans are predicting that it could be an announcement related to women's tag team titles in the company.

But still, fans are making a lot of speculations about what this announcement could be. It is going to be interesting to see how things will turn out for the Jacksonville-based promotion when Tony Khan appears live on Dynamite.

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
