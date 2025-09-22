Tony Khan to finally introduce brand new titles in AEW this week, according to noted wrestling journalist

There has been speculation about Tony Khan's major announcement this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. A report has emerged, and there seems to be reason to believe it could be the introduction of a new championship belt.
Last night at All Out, some matches were announced for the Dynamite episode after the pay-per-view. It was then suddenly revealed that TK would have a major announcement during the show. It's been a while since something like this happened, so rumors and speculation about this have been going around.
On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed this and shared their takes based on what they've been hearing. Both wrestling journalists agreed that this appears to be the introduction of the new AEW Women's Tag Team Titles, as they now have a stacked roster for this.
Dave Meltzer said:
“Very much could be. Tony made Women’s Tag Team Team Title belts a long time ago, and he was just waiting for enough women to be healthy. [Alvarez: he’s got plenty of women now] He’s got a lot of women that are healthy, yeah. The only one… Athena’s out now, but that’s of the major ones. I think that… is she the only one? Is [Thunder] Rosa back?” [H/T ITRWrestling]
A few months ago, it was reported that Tony Khan had these titles made almost a year ago and has yet to use them.
Tony Khan reveals the reason he has yet to introduce the titles
Back in July, Tony Khan was asked why he had yet to introduce the women's tag team titles despite having them for a year.
In an interview with WGN Radio, he revealed that he was looking for an opportune moment because he wanted everyone in the division to be healthy. At the time, several women were out of action after All In, which caused the plans for the introduction of new titles to be delayed again.
"A quarter of the people in the match got knocked out of the match and out of action indefinitely. So we had one match where I lost 25% of the roster in one match. — I have the belts. I’ve made the belts. They exist, but I will put them into play when we are able to put the very best full roster forward to have great action with competition for all the championships," he said. [21:49 to 25:36]
Now, most of the women on the roster are healthy, so Tony Khan might have enough stars to work with. Fans should stay tuned for his announcement on Wednesday, as there is still a real chance this could be completely different from what is speculated.
