Tony Khan to finally introduce brand new titles in AEW this week, according to noted wrestling journalist

There has been speculation about Tony Khan's major announcement this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. A report has emerged, and there seems to be reason to believe it could be the introduction of a new championship belt.

Ad

Last night at All Out, some matches were announced for the Dynamite episode after the pay-per-view. It was then suddenly revealed that TK would have a major announcement during the show. It's been a while since something like this happened, so rumors and speculation about this have been going around.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed this and shared their takes based on what they've been hearing. Both wrestling journalists agreed that this appears to be the introduction of the new AEW Women's Tag Team Titles, as they now have a stacked roster for this.

Ad

Trending

Dave Meltzer said:

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

“Very much could be. Tony made Women’s Tag Team Team Title belts a long time ago, and he was just waiting for enough women to be healthy. [Alvarez: he’s got plenty of women now] He’s got a lot of women that are healthy, yeah. The only one… Athena’s out now, but that’s of the major ones. I think that… is she the only one? Is [Thunder] Rosa back?” [H/T ITRWrestling]

Ad

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps AEW announces that Tony Khan has an important announcement this upcoming Wednesday.

Ad

A few months ago, it was reported that Tony Khan had these titles made almost a year ago and has yet to use them.

Tony Khan reveals the reason he has yet to introduce the titles

Back in July, Tony Khan was asked why he had yet to introduce the women's tag team titles despite having them for a year.

Ad

In an interview with WGN Radio, he revealed that he was looking for an opportune moment because he wanted everyone in the division to be healthy. At the time, several women were out of action after All In, which caused the plans for the introduction of new titles to be delayed again.

"A quarter of the people in the match got knocked out of the match and out of action indefinitely. So we had one match where I lost 25% of the roster in one match. — I have the belts. I’ve made the belts. They exist, but I will put them into play when we are able to put the very best full roster forward to have great action with competition for all the championships," he said. [21:49 to 25:36]

Ad

Now, most of the women on the roster are healthy, so Tony Khan might have enough stars to work with. Fans should stay tuned for his announcement on Wednesday, as there is still a real chance this could be completely different from what is speculated.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.