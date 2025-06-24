Major update on Tony Khan introducing new AEW title - Reports

A new update regarding the introduction of a new AEW title has now surfaced. The championship was reportedly created a year ago.

Over the years, the AEW women's division has evolved at a rapid rate and currently boasts a range of talent, from established stars to rising prospects. With that in mind, the Jacksonville-based promotion reportedly created the Women's Tag Team Championship last year. However, the title is yet to see the light of day in Tony Khan's company.

According to a report by BodySlamNet, there is now renewed interest in finally putting the championship to use.

Trending

Expand Tweet

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Recently, on Collision, we saw a massive eight-woman tag team match, which included the likes of Athena, Thunder Rosa, Thekla, and Tay Melo. Considering the positive reception of that bout, the news around Tony Khan's promotion wanting to use the Women's Tag Team Championship has seemingly come at the perfect time. It will be interesting to see if the title is introduced at the upcoming All In PPV.

Tony Khan's AEW under threat of being overtaken, says Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff believes that TNA is inching closer and closer to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Speaking on a recent edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said:

"The show is getting much better. It’s gaining momentum, bigger crowds... It’s the sleeper—I think I said it here a couple months ago—TNA is the sleeper in the wrestling industry. If I was Tony Khan, I’d forget all about WWE and be looking closely at what’s coming up my back, because they’re coming. I’m really impressed; what was it, about eight months ago? I read, I think, that there was a senior management acquisition. […] Business related element to TNA or Anthem Sports that I read." [H/T ITRWrestling]

While AEW still holds its status as the #2 promotion in America behind rival WWE, it will be interesting to see if the Nashville-based promotion maintains its upward trajectory and eventually poses serious challenges to Tony Khan for that spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!