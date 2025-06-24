Major update on Tony Khan introducing new AEW title - Reports

A new update regarding the introduction of a new AEW title has now surfaced. The championship was reportedly created a year ago.
Over the years, the AEW women's division has evolved at a rapid rate and currently boasts a range of talent, from established stars to rising prospects. With that in mind, the Jacksonville-based promotion reportedly created the Women's Tag Team Championship last year. However, the title is yet to see the light of day in Tony Khan's company.
According to a report by BodySlamNet, there is now renewed interest in finally putting the championship to use.
Recently, on Collision, we saw a massive eight-woman tag team match, which included the likes of Athena, Thunder Rosa, Thekla, and Tay Melo. Considering the positive reception of that bout, the news around Tony Khan's promotion wanting to use the Women's Tag Team Championship has seemingly come at the perfect time. It will be interesting to see if the title is introduced at the upcoming All In PPV.
Tony Khan's AEW under threat of being overtaken, says Eric Bischoff
Eric Bischoff believes that TNA is inching closer and closer to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Speaking on a recent edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said:
"The show is getting much better. It’s gaining momentum, bigger crowds... It’s the sleeper—I think I said it here a couple months ago—TNA is the sleeper in the wrestling industry. If I was Tony Khan, I’d forget all about WWE and be looking closely at what’s coming up my back, because they’re coming. I’m really impressed; what was it, about eight months ago? I read, I think, that there was a senior management acquisition. […] Business related element to TNA or Anthem Sports that I read." [H/T ITRWrestling]
While AEW still holds its status as the #2 promotion in America behind rival WWE, it will be interesting to see if the Nashville-based promotion maintains its upward trajectory and eventually poses serious challenges to Tony Khan for that spot.
