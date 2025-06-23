"They're coming" - AEW is under legitimate threat of getting overtaken by major promotion, claims WWE Hall of Famer

A certain WWE Hall of Famer recently looked at AEW and its position in the wrestling world. They mentioned how, as of late, it looks as if another promotion is inching closer to taking its spot.

Ad

AEW has enjoyed its status as America's de facto #2 promotion since its inception in 2019. While it hasn't been able to take the top spot from WWE, Tony Khan & Co. have established themselves as a major alternative. They have only risen since then.

During a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff mentioned how TNA has been getting better as of late. He urged Tony Khan to let go of his focus on WWE and pay attention to the Nashville-based promotion instead. He talked about how TNA has been slowly making good moves.

Ad

Trending

"The show is getting much better. It’s gaining momentum, bigger crowds... It’s the sleeper—I think I said it here a couple months ago—TNA is the sleeper in the wrestling industry. If I was Tony Khan, I’d forget all about WWE and be looking closely at what’s coming up my back, because they’re coming. I’m really impressed; what was it, about eight months ago? I read, I think, that there was a senior management acquisition. […] Business related element to TNA or Anthem Sports that I read. I went, ‘Huh, that looks to me like somebody’s making some smart moves.’"

Ad

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

He continued by saying that if they keep this up, they might just rise to greater heights.

"And here we are. I’m not saying that I was right necessarily, although, you know, f**k, almost always. But man, if they keep moving in the right direction, opportunities are going to come their way that’s going to catapult them to to a much better position, because they’re doing the basics right and the people are responding, so hats off." [H/T ITRWrestling]

Ad

Ad

WCW veteran believes Tony Khan should have been fired from AEW

Recently, WCW veteran Disco Inferno made a major claim regarding Tony Khan and how he books his shows.

On X/Twitter, he mentioned how the AEW President was the worst booker in history statistically, in relation to ratings and attendance. He claimed that if he weren't the man on top and he were answering to a person of authority, he might have been fired from his post already.

Ad

"Tony is the worst booker in history based on year over year data in ratings and attendance. If he had to answer to a boss he would have been fired a few years ago. Nobody with common sense can argue against this," wrote Disco Inferno.

Expand Tweet

AEW has had a great year so far, and it is only the halfway mark. With several major shows coming up, including All In, it remains to be seen whether Khan and his crew can keep up this good streak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More