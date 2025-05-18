Update on AEW introducing new titles - Reports

AEW has implemented several changes over the years. New details have come to light about the company introducing new titles.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling has grown a lot since its inception in 2019. The women's division has especially made huge leaps forward with the acquisition of some rising stars from around the world. With the rise of prospects such as Megan Bayne, Skye Blue, and Harley Cameron, the women's division in the Jacksonville-based promotion looks stronger than ever before.

Additionally, with the formation of new female tag teams in the last couple of months, the company could be planning a new women's tag team division. During a recent edition of Fightful Select's Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked if there were any chance Tony Khan's company would put together a tag team tournament to crown a new Women's Tag Team Champions at All In.

Ad

Trending

Sean Ross Sapp replied that he hasn't heard anything about a tournament taking place before All In, but conversations with people in AEW have led him to believe that they're open to introducing Women's Tag Title down the line. He further noted that the best course of action would be to combine a couple of women's singles titles for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tony Khan issued a statement after the broadcast cut off during AEW Collision

This week's edition of Collision was titled Beach Break and was pre-taped this past Wednesday after Dynamite. As a result, the show featured a stacked card. However, 90 minutes into the show, AEW held a tribute segment for Steve 'Mongo' McMichael.

After the show went to commercial break, the broadcast was cut off, and the movie Black Adam began to air. This issue occurred for viewers watching on TNT and MAX. Following this, Tony Khan took to social media to issue a statement apologizing to the fans.

Ad

"We’re having technical problems with our studio transmission of Saturday #AEWCollision tonight! I’m sorry for the inconvenience to all of you great fans! We’ll have the complete show up on @StreamOnMax + in its entirety on @TNTdrama West 8pm PT/9pm MT/10pm CT/11pm ET tonight!" Khan wrote.

Check out his post here:

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when All Elite Wrestling introduces the Women's Tag Team Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More