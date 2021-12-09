"We haven't talked in a while" – Tony Khan opens up about his relationship with former WWE Executive

AEW President Tony Khan recently divulged some intriguing details about his relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

In the last few months, Khan and Bischoff have shared bitter words about each other. It stemmed from Bischoff taking issue with Khan's comments about him being more knowledgeable about wrestling than Ted Turner, the founder of WCW.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc Backstage Talk On How #WWE Feels About Tony Khan Spending Big To Keep #AEW Going wrestlinginc.com/news/2021/10/b… Backstage Talk On How #WWE Feels About Tony Khan Spending Big To Keep #AEW Going wrestlinginc.com/news/2021/10/b… I’ve never met Ted Turner. It’s very possible Ted Turner is smarter than me, but he didn’t know 1% of what I know about professional wrestling or WCW would still be on TNT/TBS. @AEW is here to stay, watch #AEWRampage LIVE tonight on TNT or WatchTNT app on your phone or any device twitter.com/WrestlingInc/s… I’ve never met Ted Turner. It’s very possible Ted Turner is smarter than me, but he didn’t know 1% of what I know about professional wrestling or WCW would still be on TNT/TBS. @AEW is here to stay, watch #AEWRampage LIVE tonight on TNT or WatchTNT app on your phone or any device twitter.com/WrestlingInc/s…

Speaking on the latest edition of the My Mom's Basement podcast, Khan opened up about his current equation with Bischoff. The AEW President said he hasn't spoken to the former WWE Executive for a while but intends to since they're good friends.

Khan added he was surprised and taken aback by some of the things Bischoff said about him and AEW in the past. Plus, Khan said he and Bischoff are among three "big presidents" of wrestling, including Vince McMahon, and he wants to maintain good relations with him:

"We haven't talked in a while, but I probably would, and I probably should talk to Eric Bischoff because we're friends. We have been super busy, and I was just surprised by some of the things he said. There are only three big wrestling presidents in my lifetime that have had a big run, and he's one of them, and Vince McMahon is one of them, and now thanks to the great wrestling fans, I'm one of them. So it's only three of us, and it's important for us to have a good relationship, but I haven't talked to him in a while."

Eric Bischoff recently spoke about Tony Khan not answering his calls

Speaking on his podcast 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff disclosed that he tried calling Tony Khan after their public war of words to no avail. Bischoff said he found out through someone else about how upset Khan was due to his criticism:

"I tried to call Tony and he didn't call me back. Someone told me, who Tony was complaining to, about how upset he was about the things that I said. He said, 'Hey, why don't you give Tony a call?' I said, 'Sure! I'm not mad at Tony.'"

Uday Maggon @uday_maggon

sportskeeda.com/aew/news-aew-n… Tony Khan not returning Eric Bischoff's calls. Let's see if Tony responds to these comments like he usually has. Tony Khan not returning Eric Bischoff's calls. Let's see if Tony responds to these comments like he usually has. sportskeeda.com/aew/news-aew-n…

Since both Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff have made their intentions about wanting to reconcile with each other known, it's safe to assume it's only a matter of time before they mend their differences for good.

Do you see the AEW President bringing the WWE Hall of Famer back on AEW's programing for an appearance sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

